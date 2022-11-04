Whipple responds to questions about personal security from WPD officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday addressed concerns that followed information about the city pulling police officers from normal shifts to provide personal security for him.

The issue surfaced after FactFinder 12 obtained emails that confirmed the usage of WPD officers for the mayor’s personal security.

The information follows reports that Whipple had at least one threat on social media after body cam footage captured a confrontation between him and a WPD officer at a neighborhood cleanup event in late September.

The situation surrounding Whipple raised concerns from some that assigning officers to this type of security duty takes away from parts of the city, leaving police shifts understaffed.

Whipple indicated the security from the WPD was advised.

“I have to follow the advice of our law enforcement professionals when it comes to keeping myself and my family safe,” he said.

The mayor pointed out he has a wife and three small children, which has him approaching the response to the threat from a different perspective.

“And so, I have to approach this not just as the mayor but as dad. And with that, I won’t be intimidated. I will continue to do my job as mayor regardless,” Whipple said.

With an investigation ongoing, the nature of the threat wasn’t discussed.

Interim WPD Chief Troy Livingston read the city’s statement regarding the process for responding to any threat aimed at a city leader.

“If there is a credible threat made against our elected officials or any city employee related to fulfilling their duties here at City Hall, standard protocol is for them to notify the Chief of Police and City Manager, who in turn will work together to determine if security is appropriate to ensure their safety. We will not discuss this matter further or provide details on who, how or why, we’re providing security as it could compromise the effectiveness of our security program,” Livingston read.

The interim chief said people “should appreciate the difficult position that the mayor is in.”

“He doesn’t want to comment on an investigation, but also he has a family to protect,” Livingston said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com