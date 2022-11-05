Drying out, warming up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a record setting rainfall event across central and eastern Kansas, dry weather returns for the weekend.

Rainfall amounts from Friday’s weather system were impressive and may have put a dent in the drought across central and eastern Kansas. Most areas from south-central to northeast Kansas picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain with a few snow flakes mixed in early Saturday morning. That weather system has moved out and sunshine will prevail this weekend. Temperatures will be considerably warmer than Friday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s both today and Sunday.

Monday night into Tuesday another weak disturbance will move across Kansas producing light showers and sprinkles through midday Tuesday, with another stronger system on its heals for Wednesday night and Thursday. Overall, a more active weather pattern setting up in the week ahead. Temperatures will climb into the 70s through midweek with much cooler air set to arrive after Thursday’s cold front. The chilly weather looks to stick around for Veterans Day and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-20. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 44.

Mon: High: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a few showers after midnight.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 57 AM Drizzle/light rain, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; windy. A few late night showers.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 48 Morning showers then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 32 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 28 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

