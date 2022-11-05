KU cruises past No. 18 Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Led by a dominant rushing attack that gained over 300 yards, KU beat No.18 Oklahoma State 37-16 in front of over 40,000 fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Star running back Devin Neal could not be contained, as he ran the ball 30 times for nearly eight yards a carry, and finished the day with over 200 yards. Neal also added over 100 receiving yards on what turned out to be a career day for the Lawrence native.

Backup quarterback Jason Bean, who has continued to be impressive in fill in duty for Jalon Daniels, was effective and efficient on Saturday as he went 17-22 with two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for nearly 100 yards, including a 73 yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Overall, the KU offense was able to move the ball at will as they totaled nearly 600 yards of total offense.

The Jayhawks were in control of the game all afternoon, outplaying the Cowboys in all three phases. On defense, KU made freshman quarterback Garret Rangel uncomfortable, causing him to throw three interceptions, and the Kansas defense took the ball away from the Oklahoma State offense four times.

Saturday’s win puts the Jayhawks at 6-3 and 3-3 in Big 12 play. KU will travel to Lubbock next weekend to face the 4-5 Red Raiders, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.

