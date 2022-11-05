Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post surrounding the situation that began Wednesday evening and led to the arrest of 38-year-old Kevin M. Walden, of Assaria.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday morning, a 25-year-old Assaria woman called to report a domestic violence situation in which her husband hit her multiple times, handcuffed her to a pole in the basement, temporarily kept her locked in the basement and threatened her.

“The woman said he only let her out of the basement when one of their young children began crying and needed tended to,” the Salina Post reported.

The sheriff’s office confirmed an infant and a toddler were in the house at that time and that the situation began with an argument Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office said the woman made the call to report what happened from a neighbor’s house after her husband, Walden, went to work and that Walden had taken her cellphone.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Walden’s arrest on five requested charges: aggravated batter, kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness.

