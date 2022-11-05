One dead in Kingman Co. crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign. KHP said she struck the passenger side of another vehicle driven by a 77-year-old man who was driving east on SE 60 St.

KHP said both vehicles rolled into the ditch. Yahnke died at the scene, the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

