Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought.

“We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry, one of the driest years I can remember,” said Harvey County farmer Steven McCloud.

The lack of meaningful, long-term rain meant not only damage to his crops, but also grass on which his livestock depends. McCloud has had to feed his cattle their winter hay supply earlier than normal because of the poor condition of grass.

“Our alfalfa hay this year, we only got two cuttings off of it, which normally we get four, sometimes as many as a short five,” he said. “We got two this year.”

The timing of the recent rainfall is making a difference, especially crucial for the winter wheat crop.

“I would imagine the next week or so, we’ll get some warm weather, some sunshine, and you will really see that crop grow, which always brings hope,” McCloud said.

While thankful for the rain right now, McCloud said more is needed to refill subsoil moisture and get back to where we need to be.

“We need significant rainfall between now and [next spring]. Good heavy, wet snow that stays on the fields for a couple days, even a week or so this winter would be welcome,” he said.

The system that came through Kansas Friday is the first system that produced more than an inch of rain since June. Much of south central Kansas, including Wichita, received more than an inch with this latest round.

