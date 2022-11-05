Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita

Wichita Fire crews respond to an emergency call with a submerged vehicle in the canal near 13th...
Wichita Fire crews respond to an emergency call with a submerged vehicle in the canal near 13th and I-135.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita.

The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
FactFinder 12 wanted to know how the city handles personal security for officials by using...
FF12: WPD officers pulled from patrol to provide personal security for mayor
Good chances for rain on the way
Rain, thunder, and a little snow for Kansas
Police
Lawrence police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ as holidays approach
Fundraising efforts have been organized to benefit Wichita Police Department Officer Daniel...
Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle

Latest News

Flock license plate reader
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny
Kevin Walden was arrested after a disturbance at a home in Assaria on requested charges that...
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home
Artic Adventure opens at Exploration Place
Arctic Adventure opens at Exploration Place
The winter-themed playground exhibit, "Arctic Adventure" kicks off at Wichita's Exploration...
Temporary exhibit, ‘Arctic Adventure’ opens at Exploration Place