Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita.

The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com