Sunny and cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool fall weather will continue for the next couple of days.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs will remain in the 60s on Monday before a brief warm up arrives Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

Another chance of rain will arrive late Monday night and Tuesday morning over central and eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Widespread, heavy rain is unlikely with this setup.

Cooler weather is set to return late in the week ahead behind a strong cold front. Highs may only reach the 40s by Friday and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 43

Mon: High: 64 Becoming cloudy; isolated showers and storms late overnight.

Tue: High: 71 Low: 57 Isolated AM storms, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 56 Isolated AM showers, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 31 Sunny and cooler.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 25 Sunny.

