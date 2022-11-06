Annual Wichita Toy Run kicks off

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Motorcyclists with toys rode to Hartman Arena in Park City for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday.

Local motorcycle enthusiasts have been gathering since 1980 to collect toy donations for children at Christmas.

The event benefits the local Salvation Army, the U.S. Marine Corps, the Toys for Tots program, and the Kansas Food Bank.

