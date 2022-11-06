WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Monday before warmer weather makes a brief return midweek.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds increase.

Our next chance for rain will arrive late Monday night and will continue through Tuesday morning over central and eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but widespread rain is unlikely.

Warmer weather will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. The return to warmer weather will be brief as a strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing high temperatures back into the 40s by Friday and next weekend.

As the cold front arrives Thursday, a few more showers and storms will be possible over central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 10-20. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms late. Wind: E/SE 10-15. Low: 54

Tue: High: 70 Isolated AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening storms. Windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 31 Sunny, windy and cooler.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

