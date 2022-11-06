Cool and pleasant- a bit breezy today

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Dry through Monday- showers possible for Election Day
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts, as the weather pattern changes and becomes more active in the week ahead.

A week cold front is moving through Kansas this morning with very little change in the weather today. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. The only change will be the wind direction, shifting to the north. Clouds begin to increase tonight and Monday as a weather system moves into the Rockies. This weather system will increase the south winds, becoming gusty and strong Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday. The south winds will also push warm air from Texas into the region. Expect a warming trend with highs in the 60s and 70s through Wednesday. There is a chance central Kansas could see a few showers and rumbles overnight Monday through midday Tuesday. This is not going to be a heavy rain event, more likely a hit or miss passing shower.

A stronger cold front will move into Kansas on Thursday, this system has potential to bring another round of showers and rumbles to mainly central and eastern Kansas. Expect much colder air behind this front with temperatures tumbling by Friday. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s are looking more certain as we head into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few morning clouds, then sunny. Wind: SE/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 64

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 41

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Wind: E 15-20. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 57

Tue: High: 71 Isolated AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 58 Isolated showers through the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 31 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

