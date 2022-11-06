Utah man recovers in hospital after crashing car into bridge on I-70

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Utah man is recovering in a Salina hospital after he crashed his Prius into a bridge on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Ohio St. and I-70 in Salina with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Walter R. Cooke, 39, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, had been headed west on the interstate when it veered to the left and hit a bridge.

KHP noted that the Prius then spun around, crossed to the right into the north ditch and came to a stop on all four tires facing east.

KHP said Cooke was taken to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

