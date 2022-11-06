WPD investigating body found in canal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a body was found in the canal near I-135.

Around 9:45 a.m., WPD said officers were called to the area of Lincoln and I-135 where officers found an unidentified man believed to be 35 to 45 years old. WPD said the man was unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

WPD said no foul play is suspected, however, WPD will continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, WPD asks you to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

