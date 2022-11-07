Children found safe, search for suspect ongoing after abduction call in S. Wichita

The Wichita Police searches for a man suspected of stealing a car with two small children inside.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing a car with children inside from a south Wichita QuikTrip. Police said the children, both younger than 4 years old, were found safe in the unattended 2015 Chevy Cruze in the 3500 block of South St. Francis.

Police said the man stole the car from QuikTrip at 31st Street South and Seneca after offering to help a woman with airing up tires. Police responded to the reported abduction a little before 4 p.m. Officers located the unattended vehicle with the children inside about 30 minutes later.

