Ford Co. crash seriously injures one

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County.

KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound.

Troopers said King was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

