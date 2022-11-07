Ford Co. crash seriously injures one

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County.

KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound.

Troopers said King was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

