KU alum wins NYC Marathon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas University alumni, Sharon Lokedi, won the New York City Marathon with a time of 2:23:23 in her first-ever marathon, Sunday.

Lokedi took the lead at 23 miles in Central Park and stayed there until she hit the finish line. She won by seven seconds and finished 50 seconds off the course record.

“I’m just so happy that I just won, you know,” Lokedi told reporters after the race. “I’m really excited, just so happy that I did it here. The people out there, the course was amazing, the cheers, everything. I’m just thankful.”

Lokedi raced with the Jayhawks from 2015-2019 in track & field and cross country. The Kenyan native also was the 2016 and 2017 Big 12 Cross Country champion and Women’s Runner of the Year.

