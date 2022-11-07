More clouds; spotty rain chances for Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Higher humidity rolls in overnight and early Tuesday, which will lead to more clouds and a few hit and miss showers. Viewing of the total lunar eclipse will be difficult at best, but a few areas in western Kansas may get a chance to see it around 5am.

Rainfall amounts Tuesday will be under .25″, and the best chances of any precipitation at all will be in central and eastern Kansas. Expect morning temperatures to be in the 40s and 50s and highs will reach the 60s. Gusty south winds will be common nearly statewide.

Wednesday looks like another day with high humidity and some passing afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be well into the 70s with south winds gusting to around 35 or 40 mph.

As a cold front drops in Thursday, scattered rain and some thunderstorms may develop in central and eastern Kansas. The front will move quickly, so rainfall totals will be low, likely under .25″ yet again. Much colder air invades at the end of the week, and highs will fall to the 40s by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy; few showers late. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with a few hit/miss rain showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S/SE 10-25; gusty. Low: 62.

Wed: High: 76 Cloudy early, then partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy. Scattered evening showers/storms. Windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 30 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 22 Sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 25 Turning mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.