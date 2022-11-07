One hospitalized after crash in SW Kansas

MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed that 29-year-old semi-truck driver, Carlos Gutierrez of Liberal, was hospitalized after troopers said his truck rolled near Meade State Park in SW Kansas.

KHP said around 6 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of V Road and Road 9 near KS Highway 23 with reports of a crash.

Troopers said Gutierrez was headed east on V Rd. when he drove his truck up a hill, drifted into the westbound lane, drove into the north ditch, and rolled.

Gutierrez was flown to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

