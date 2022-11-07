Two critically injured in crash in downtown Wichita

Crash at Broadway and English.
Crash at Broadway and English.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were critically injured in a crash at Broadway and English in downtown Wichita.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. Monday. One other person sustained minor injuries.

12 News has a reporter at the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.

