Weak weather maker tonight into Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder start our Monday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today, despite an increase in cloud cover, highs will top-out in the lower 60s which is near normal for early November.

A weak weather maker will rapidly move across Kansas tonight, but we are only expecting isolated showers/storms tonight into Tuesday morning. Skies will slowly clear on Election Day allowing temperatures to top-out in the upper 60s.

A second, stronger storm system will arrive later in the week. A strong cold front will sweep across the state Thursday into Friday. Showers and storms are likely along the front followed by falling temperatures on Friday.

Looking ahead… unlike the previous cold snaps which have only lasted a day or two, this one will last much longer with below-average temperatures expected through middle (late?) November.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 10-20. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers/storms late. Wind: E/SE 10-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers/storms early; mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 68.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 76. Becoming partly cloudy; windy and warm.

Thu: Low: 63. High: 72. Increasing clouds, windy; afternoon showers/storms.

Fri: Low: 31. High: 43. Sunny, windy, and much colder.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 44. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 23. High: 48. Partly cloudy.

