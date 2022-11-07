Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road.

Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Bunker was unconscious when officers arrived; he later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Generic image of police line
WPD investigating body found in canal
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
FILE
Kansas man to pay $15.2 million for national insurance fraud scheme
FLOCK license plate reading camera in Wichita, Kansas
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny

Latest News

Crash at Broadway and English.
Two critically injured in crash in downtown Wichita
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, front, catches a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback...
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
Voting
Political expert weighs in on 2022 primaries, 2 days away
The 2022 primary election is two days away.
Political expert weighs in ahead of Election Day