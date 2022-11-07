Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road.

Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Bunker was unconscious when officers arrived; he later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com