Candidates for Kansas governor make final pitches to voters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Candidates are working on their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8. Among the hotly contested races is the challenge for Kansas governor. Monday, 12 News caught up with the two frontrunning gubernatorial candidates on their get-out-to-vote efforts.

After more than a year spent campaigning, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt are in a tight contest, polling shows. That has them focused on making sure turnout is in their favor.

“We have a very active get-out-the-vote program, sending thousands of people to doors all across the state to encourage people to get out to vote early or get out to vote on Tuesday,” Kelly said.

Schmidt voiced confidence in his chances to become Kansas’ governor in January.

“Feels like the wind is entirely at our back. I think the red wave is real,” Schmidt said. “We’ve run a very strong race. Katie Sawyer and I have been in something like 90 different communities the past two weeks, looking people in the eyes, sitting down and having a cup of coffee, talking about where things are.”

“It’s a last chance for them to get out their message, trying to bring people to their side.

“First, do no harm. Affordability is on everybody’s minds,” Schmidt said. “Secondly, we hear as much about the damage to so many of our children by the COVID lockdowns and lockouts. Of course, the education of the next generation is always critical. We have to properly fund schools.”

Kelly said her plan is to build on the previous four years in which she’s led Kansas as its governor.

“We’re going to build on all of the successes that we have had,” she said. “We’re going to continue to fund our schools, we’re going to continue to build our roads and our bridges, we’re going to expand broadband all across the state.”

Kelly also said her goal in going for a second term is to push up the elimination of the state’s food sales tax, expand Medicaid and legalize medical marijuana.

Schmidt said other priorities are public safety and the impact of government spending on taxpayers. Entering the final hours, there’s common ground in part of their message, and that’s for people to get out and vote.

