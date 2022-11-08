City of Sterling runs out of ballots on Election Day

STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - A record turnout of voters in Sterling led to a ballot shortage on Election Day.

Rice County Clerk Aurelia Garcia said there is only one voting machine in Sterling. She said four more have been ordered, but they have yet to arrive.

Garcia said she is printing more ballots and will personally deliver them to Sterling. It’s about a 15-minute drive to Sterling from Lyons where the county clerk’s office is located, according to Google Maps.

Polling places in Kansas close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be allowed to vote.

