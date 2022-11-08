Dodge City CC closed due to potential security risk

Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Dodge City Community College/Facebook(DCCC Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Social media accounts belonging to Dodge City Community College indicate the school’s campus is closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to a potential security risk.

The school did not say what the security risk was, but addressed rumors of an active shooter by saying that those rumors are false.

“THERE IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER,” the school’s Facebook read.

