Dodge City CC closed due to potential security risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Social media accounts belonging to Dodge City Community College indicate the school’s campus is closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to a potential security risk.

The school did not say what the security risk was, but addressed rumors of an active shooter by saying that those rumors are false.

“THERE IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER,” the school’s Facebook read.

