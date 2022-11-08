Fire shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening

Fires to at least two vehicles near Kellogg and West Street prompted police to close down the...
Fires to at least two vehicles near Kellogg and West Street prompted police to close down the area of EB Kellogg between I-235 and the Central Business District.(KanDrive -- City of Wichita WichWay cam)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire to at least two vehicles on West Kellogg prompted a road closure and long backup. The Wichita Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area of westbound Kellogg between Interstate 235 and the Central Business District.

Police said reported injuries on the scene were non-life-threatening. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed there were at least two reports of minor injuries. Police said the impacted area would be shut down for several hours.

