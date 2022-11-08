Fire shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire to at least two vehicles on West Kellogg prompted a road closure and long backup. The Wichita Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area of westbound Kellogg between Interstate 235 and the Central Business District.

Police said reported injuries on the scene were non-life-threatening. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed there were at least two reports of minor injuries. Police said the impacted area would be shut down for several hours.

