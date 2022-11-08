Guidelines for Sedgwick County voters on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the 81 polling locations in Sedgwick County open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, lines are likely to form early.

“This particular ballot has a lot on it,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo.

With a pair of constitutional amendment questions taking time for voters to read, she said it could take five to seven minutes to vote. Caudillo is employing about 600 poll workers on Election Day to help the process run smoothly.

“In the past two days, I’ve lost at least 25 people (who) have called to change their mind, not going to be able to make it,” she said. “So, we’re continuing to try to add.”

Voters will be able to cast a ballot on Election Day as long as they’re in line by 7 p.m. when the polls close. Voters must bring a government-issued photo ID to check in. Then, they’ll have the option to vote a paper ballot, either by hand or by using a ballot-marking machine. Voters may use their pones as a quick reference.

“A person can use their phone if they’ve made a list. People are doing a good job on their phone, being respectful,” Caudillo said of early voters. ‘so, we’d recommend that people do their research ahead of time when there are voters waiting. State law actually limits voters to 10 minutes in a location.”

Electioneering also is not allowed at polling locations.

“Electioneering really has to do with advocating for or against an issue on the ballot or for or against a specific candidate,” Caudillo explained.

If you have mail-in ballot, it much be postmarked by Election Day, or, in Sedgwick County, you can drop it off at any of the 14 community drop boxes or one of the 81 polling locations.

