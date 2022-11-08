Hutchinson woman arrested for child sex crimes

On Monday, Nov. 7, police arrested 32-year-old Tyann White, of Hutchinson for child sex crimes.
On Monday, Nov. 7, police arrested 32-year-old Tyann White, of Hutchinson for child sex crimes.(Reno County Sheriff's Office)
Nov. 8, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department collected evidence during a search warrant that led to a woman’s arrest in connection with child sex crimes. On Monday, Nov. 7, police arrested 32-year-old Tyann White, of Hutchinson, on four counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of indecent liberties and indecent solicitation of a child.

Hutchinson police said White is in the Reno County Jail on $420,000 bond. The investigation leading to White’s arrest began on Sept. 30 when the Hutchinson PD received a report of unlawful sexual acts involving two boys and a woman that happened several months earlier in Hutchinson.

