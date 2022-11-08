Kansas man pleads guilty for actions in Jan. 6 breach on U.S. Capitol

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The incident occurred as a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Michael Eckerman, 38, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, “on Jan. 6, 2021, Eckerman illegally entered the Capitol grounds. Around 2 p.m., Eckerman observed rioters fighting with police officers outside the Capitol and began yelling at officers that they were “traitors to the country.” He and others then walked through scaffolding and up a set of steps leading to the Upper West Terrace. He entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Doors at approximately 2:24 p.m. He joined a crowd in pushing their collective bodies forward to breach a police line in the Crypt. Eckerman and others then surged forward and funneled toward the east side of the Capitol,” reads a release from the Department of Justice.

“Near the Memorial Doors, he and others in the mob encountered another small group of officers who were trying to block access to nearby stairs leading to Statuary Hall and the area near the Speaker’s Lobby. Eckerman pushed his way to the front of the stand-off and once again used his body as part of a collective surge to get past the small line of law enforcement officers. At this moment, he was face to face with an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police, who put his hand on Eckerman’s shoulder. Eckerman moved his body forward to forcibly resist, impede, and interfere with the officer, which, along with the actions of others in the mob, caused the officer to stumble down some steps,” the release continues.

“Eckerman continued moving through the building, and at one point entered the Rayburn Conference Room. He finally exited the Capitol at approximately 2:44 p.m.”

Eckerman was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021. He is to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2023. He faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as potential financial penalties.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

