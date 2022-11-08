No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball defeats Omaha in regular season opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In the first game without head coach Bill Self, KU men’s basketball cruises to a 89-64 win over Omaha.

Interim head coach Norm Roberts will coach the next three games for the Jayhawks in the absence of Bill Self who is serving a four game suspension by KU athletics.

True freshman Gradey Dick led all scorers with 23 points while Jalen Wilson posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while adding seven assists.

Those 23 points are the most points in a KU debut since Xavier Henry in 2009-10.

KU led 46-33 at the half but Omaha did pull within seven at one point in that second half, but KU put their foot on the gas pedal and grabbed a 26 point lead in the second half and that was more than enough to secure a win.

Five Jayhawks had double figures in this game, including four of the five starters.

KU will be home again on Thursday against North Dakota State with tip-off at seven.

