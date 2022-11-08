Porter’s 22 leads Wichita State past Central Arkansas in opener

Porter’s 22 leads Wichita State past Central Arkansas in opener
Porter’s 22 leads Wichita State past Central Arkansas in opener(KWCH)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, propelling Wichita State to a 79-55 victory over Central Arkansas in Monday’s season opener at Charles Koch Arena.

Porter did it all early for the Shockers (1-0), knocking down a pair of shots to go with a steal and an assist in the opening minute to propel WSU out to an 11-0 lead.

UCA would use an 8-2 run with the Shockers second unit on the floor to get within 16-12. Wichita State went more than four minutes without a made shot.

With a five-point lead, Porter made three shots in a span of just more than two minutes, including an ankle-breaking crossover that led to a 3-pointer. He then embraced contact through a eurostep, finishing the and-one opportunity to give him 14 points. UCA took a timeout with the Shocker lead at 34-16.

Porter finished with 16 first-half points as the Shockers went into the break with a 41-21 lead.

He picked up where he left off with a 3-pointer and layup to push the lead past 20 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Porter Jr. finished with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting. He added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Florida State transfer scored 10 points off the bench as the unit chipped in 38 points.

WIchita State will welcome in Alcorn State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

