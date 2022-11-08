Porter’s 22 leads Wichita State past Central Arkansas in opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, propelling Wichita State to a 79-55 victory over Central Arkansas in Monday’s season opener at Charles Koch Arena.

Porter did it all early for the Shockers (1-0), knocking down a pair of shots to go with a steal and an assist in the opening minute to propel WSU out to an 11-0 lead.

UCA would use an 8-2 run with the Shockers second unit on the floor to get within 16-12. Wichita State went more than four minutes without a made shot.

With a five-point lead, Porter made three shots in a span of just more than two minutes, including an ankle-breaking crossover that led to a 3-pointer. He then embraced contact through a eurostep, finishing the and-one opportunity to give him 14 points. UCA took a timeout with the Shocker lead at 34-16.

Porter finished with 16 first-half points as the Shockers went into the break with a 41-21 lead.

He picked up where he left off with a 3-pointer and layup to push the lead past 20 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Porter Jr. finished with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting. He added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Florida State transfer scored 10 points off the bench as the unit chipped in 38 points.

WIchita State will welcome in Alcorn State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

