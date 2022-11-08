Temps trending higher Tuesday and Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking-up to some light, lingering showers, but they are on the way out and most areas will be dry by midday, if not sooner. Despite a mainly cloudy sky this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s.

Expect stronger, warmer winds on Wednesday. A south breeze between 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph will push highs into the middle to upper 70s, or 15-20 degrees above average for middle November.

A second, stronger storm system will arrive later in the week. A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Thursday into Friday. Showers and storms are likely along the front followed by temperatures falling into the 40s on Friday.

Looking ahead… unlike the previous cold snaps which have only lasted a day or two, this one will last much longer with below-average temperatures expected through all next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers/storms early, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, mild breeze. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 70. Increasing clouds, windy; afternoon showers/storms.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 45. Sunny, breezy, and much colder.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 44. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 46. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 40. Partly cloudy and cool.

