Week of Nov. 7: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employers participating in the Get Hired! Job Fair set for Nov. 10.

MONDAY: Substance Abuse Counselor | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center | Wichita | $24.00 - $26.00 +$3000 Sign on Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12280585 | Qualifications: • Kansas Licensures listed below + 2 years experience in Addiction Counseling is preferred • Previous experience providing guidance and direction to others • Licenses/Certifications: Considering any of the following: LAC, LCAC, LMAC, LMSW, LSCSW, LCP, LPC, LCPC, LMFT, LCMFT, LMLP | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Security Officer | Crosswinds Casino | Park City | $16.50 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12282628 | Qualifications: • 21 years of age or older • High School Diploma or Equivalent (Preferred) •Customer Service: 1 year (Preferred) •Must be able to qualify for any and all licenses or permits required by Local, State, Federal and/or Wyandotte Nation law| Crosswinds Casino has 11 additional postings KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: CDL Driver | Kansas Paving/Kansas Ready Mix | Wichita | $47,000-$68,000| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12248214 | Qualifications: •At least 21 years of age •1 year of commercial driving experience (3 years or more preferred) •A valid CDL (Class A, or Class B with Air Brake Endorsement) •Must have the legal and physical ability to operate a manual truck •Good driving record •Ability to pass pre-employment physical and substance abuse screening | Kansas Paving/Kansas Ready Mix has six additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Industrial Cleaning Technician| iSi Environmental Services | Wichita | $18.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12279224 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •2 years experience •Operate motor vehicles safely and in accordance with applicable regulations | iSi Environmental Services has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Plant Buyer (Tool Crib Area Supervisor) | Johnson Controls, Inc. | Wichita | $65,000 - $75,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12290573| Qualifications:•2+ years experience in purchasing in a tool crib or maintenance parts environment •Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience • Good communication skills both written and verbal •Proven negotiation skills •Proficient computer skills with experience in Microsoft Office | Johnson Controls has 102 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

