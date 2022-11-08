Wichita man charged with producing pornography involving young child

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of sexual exploitation of a child-production of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography following joint law enforcement investigation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

According to court documents, Jimmy Lynn, 50, of Wichita is accused of using a young child to create sexually explicit images. He’s also accused of distributing the photos.

HSI, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), and Wichita Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting the case.

