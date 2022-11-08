Wichita school board approves boundary change impacting 2 high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night approved changes to two of its high schools, starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Board members approved recommendations for a boundary change in which some students currently in the boundary to attend Wichita Southeast High School, near Pawnee and 127th East, would change to being within the boundary for Wichita Heights High School, near 53rd Street North and Hillside.

The change to the Heights from Southeast would happen for students in the boundary that feeds into Coleman Middle School from Adams, College Hill, Jackson or Price-Harris elementary schools. This is part of an effort to address overcrowding at Southeast High School, the biggest in the Wichita school district. The Wichita school district said the area feeding into Southeast is expected to grow.

Students who already attend Southeast will not have to transfer, the board unanimously decided. However, incoming freshmen for next school year (2023-24) moving forward, must attend Heights. Board members called this a short-term solution to overcrowding and hopes to have a permanent solution in place by the 2024-25 school year.

