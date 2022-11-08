Wind and warmth on Wednesday will soon change

Gusts could top 40 in some spots and it will be the last of the 70s for now
Widespread warmth for midweek.
Widespread warmth for midweek.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a strong cold front, strong south winds and very warm temperatures will be common across Kansas. Higher humidity will lead to a cloudy start, but once we get into the afternoon, expect some sunshine to break through.

Much of the state will start off with lows in the 50s and 60s, but later in the day, highs will reach the 70s. It doesn’t appear to be warm enough for record highs, but it will be above average.

A cold front will arrive early Thursday, providing a brief window of opportunity for some rain and thunder for central and eastern Kansas. By mid-afternoon, the rain chances fade as the cold air takes over. Falling temperatures into the 40s will be quite common later in the day and winds will be gusty from the northwest.

Look for highs to be in the 40s on Friday, and morning temperatures will fall to the teens for Saturday morning. It’s the start of a long stretch of below normal temperatures for the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then turning partly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 60.

Thu: 3PM Temp: 52 AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 26 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 25 Turning mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 29 Cloudy; chance for rain or snow.

