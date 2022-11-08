Winning Powerball numbers announced for $1.9 billion jackpot

(KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a delay of about 10 hours, the winning Powerball numbers for the scheduled Monday night drawing and a $1.9 billion jackpot were announced Tuesday morning.

The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball number is 10.

Monday’s drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

