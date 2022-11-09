AP projects Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science,, speaks during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)((Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP))
By The Associated Press and John Hanna
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Republican Jerry Moran has won a third term in the U.S. Senate. Moran defeated Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas and a United Methodist pastor. Moran has become visible on veterans issues in recent years and played a key role this year in improving benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. He received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement early in 2021. It’s been 90 years since Kansas elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.

Campaign 2022 Election Results

