Cause of Evergreen Recycling fire determined

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fire Department said it’s determined the cause of a large fire to a Park City wood recycling facility as spontaneous combustion. The Oct. 30 fire at Evergreen Recycling burned for several days.

“Fire investigators spoke with dozens of people and watched hours of closed caption video to determine the fire started at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris,” the Sedgwick County Fire Department said in a news release. “The only cause that could not be ruled out was spontaneous ignition, which occurs when low ignition temperature materials (like wood, wood chips and mulch) self-heat and auto-ignite”

The fire department said firefighters were able to leave the scene for good on Tuesday, Nov. 8, nine days after the fire started.

“The owner and employees of Evergreen Recycling played a critical role in helping to control the fire and its eventual extinguishment,” the Sedgwick County Fire Department said.

Evergreen Recycling lost about $1 million in raw wood products from the fire. The Sedgwick County Fire Department said it’s still compiling information to estimate the cost associated with the fight to extinguish the fire.

“The Fire Prevention Division of (Sedgwick County Fire District 1) will be working with Evergreen Recycling in making modifications to combustible material pile sizes, firebreaks, water supply and other preventive measures that will help prevent or more quickly mitigate any future fire event,” the fire department said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com