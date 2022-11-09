Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.

The front will cut the state in half right at the start of the day, but by early afternoon, it will already be moving out of Kansas. The best chance for some showers will be in central and eastern Kansas, but amounts will be under .10″

Friday morning will start off with lows in the teens and 20s, but with breezy winds from the north, it will feel like teens in Kansas. Skies will be sunny with highs near 40.

Expect a chilly weekend ahead with highs in the 40s. There should be plenty of sunshine both days over the weekend.

A chance for some wintry weather may arrive early next week. Monday night into Tuesday could have some snow, so check back for updates as we get closer.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. 3pm Temp: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Fri: High: 42 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 40 Low: 29 Turning cloudy; rain/snow mix to all snow overnight.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 27 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

