Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter

A few showers or storms may develop in the morning, but it won’t amount to much
Big changes are expected for Thursday
Big changes are expected for Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.

The front will cut the state in half right at the start of the day, but by early afternoon, it will already be moving out of Kansas. The best chance for some showers will be in central and eastern Kansas, but amounts will be under .10″

Friday morning will start off with lows in the teens and 20s, but with breezy winds from the north, it will feel like teens in Kansas. Skies will be sunny with highs near 40.

Expect a chilly weekend ahead with highs in the 40s. There should be plenty of sunshine both days over the weekend.

A chance for some wintry weather may arrive early next week. Monday night into Tuesday could have some snow, so check back for updates as we get closer.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. 3pm Temp: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Fri: High: 42 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 40 Low: 29 Turning cloudy; rain/snow mix to all snow overnight.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 27 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
With all precincts reporting, Laura Kelly re-elected governor of Kansas
Surveillance footage shows a man accused of stealing a car with children inside from a S....
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Fire to at least two vehicles, including a semi, shut down a stretch of traffic on westbound...
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening
On Monday, Nov. 7, police arrested 32-year-old Tyann White, of Hutchinson for child sex crimes.
Hutchinson woman arrested for child sex crimes

Latest News

Efforts to put out a fire to the Evergreen facility continues Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Cause of Evergreen Recycling fire determined
Wichita police seek to identify these three females after a gun was discharged inside a...
Police seek to identify 3 women after gun discharged at Wichita hospital
FILE - Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady...
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs national letter of intent
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor of Kansas, announces...
AG Schmidt concedes in Kansas governor’s race