Democrat Sharice Davids wins reelection to U.S. House

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids has held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat. Davids overcame Republican attacks about crime and the economy and new district boundaries designed by Republicans to make it harder for her to win reelection. Davids defeated challenger Amanda Adkins, who had followed other Republicans in focusing on pocketbook issues and trying to tie the Democratic incumbent to President Joe Biden. Davids and other Democrats aggressively attacked Adkins for supporting an anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution that voters rejected in August. The state’s three Republican U.S. House members were expected to win reelection.

