Democrat Sharice Davids wins reelection to U.S. House

Sharice Davids
Sharice Davids(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids has held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat. Davids overcame Republican attacks about crime and the economy and new district boundaries designed by Republicans to make it harder for her to win reelection. Davids defeated challenger Amanda Adkins, who had followed other Republicans in focusing on pocketbook issues and trying to tie the Democratic incumbent to President Joe Biden. Davids and other Democrats aggressively attacked Adkins for supporting an anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution that voters rejected in August. The state’s three Republican U.S. House members were expected to win reelection.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

