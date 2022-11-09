Former KU guard named head coach of Brooklyn Nets

Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)(Jessie Alcheh | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU point guard Jacque Vaughn has been named as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that the Brooklyn Nets announced Jacque Vaughn, a former guard for the University of Kansas, as its new head coach.

Vaughn played ball for the Jayhawks between 1993 and 1997, during which he became the all-time leader in assists in Kansa basketball history with 804 total. That record has since been broken by Aaron Miles. He was also named the Big Eight Conference’s all-time record holder.

After his college career, Vaughn was drafted into the NBA in round one as the 27th overall pick to the Utah Jazz. He played in the league until 2009. In 2010, he became the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs and joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2016 where he worked as both assistant and interim coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Vaughn’s promotion will come with a deal through the 2023-24 season. He had served as interim head coach since former coach Steve Nash was replaced on Nov. 1.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

The move came as a surprise to many as the team had believed suspended Boston Celtics coach and former Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka would be given the title.

“JV is a great coach,” Nets guard Joe Harris said before Wednesday’s announcement. “Having played in the NBA for a while, been a coach in the league for a while, having experience as a head coach, having a lot of experience now as an assistant, he’s seen a lot, had a lot of different experiences, he’s kind of fine-tuned what his approach is.”

