Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay elected sheriff in Minnesota

Former DPD Chief Gordon Ramsay running for St Louis County Sheriff.
Former DPD Chief Gordon Ramsay running for St Louis County Sheriff.(Natalie Grant)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota elected former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay as their next sheriff.

Ramsay earned 49% percent of the vote Tuesday night defeating the current undersheriff, Jason Lukovsky.

Ramsay will replace Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as sheriff, according to Northern News Now in Duluth, Minn.

Ramsay served as the Duluth chief of police for 10 years before moving to Wichita in 2016. He left his position in Wichita in March 2022 citing family reasons.

Ramsay’s career in law enforcement spans nearly 30 years.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
With all precincts reporting, Laura Kelly re-elected governor of Kansas
Surveillance footage shows a man accused of stealing a car with children inside from a S....
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Fire to at least two vehicles, including a semi, shut down a stretch of traffic on westbound...
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening
On Monday, Nov. 7, police arrested 32-year-old Tyann White, of Hutchinson for child sex crimes.
Hutchinson woman arrested for child sex crimes

Latest News

Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for attorney general of Kansas, hugs his wife, Heather, after...
Kobach wins Kansas AG election
Elizabeth Patton, state director of the small-government group Americans for Prosperity,...
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers’ power
Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for attorney general of Kansas, leaves the stage with his...
GOP’s Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career
Missouri voters on Tuesday night passed a measure allowing recreational marijuana.
Missouri recreational marijuana passes 53 to 47 percent