Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay elected sheriff in Minnesota

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota elected former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay as their next sheriff.

Ramsay earned 49% percent of the vote Tuesday night defeating the current undersheriff, Jason Lukovsky.

Ramsay will replace Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as sheriff, according to Northern News Now in Duluth, Minn.

Ramsay served as the Duluth chief of police for 10 years before moving to Wichita in 2016. He left his position in Wichita in March 2022 citing family reasons.

Ramsay’s career in law enforcement spans nearly 30 years.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com