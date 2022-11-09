GOP’s Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career

FILE - Secretary of State Kris Kobach spoke to the media during a news conference at the Topeka...
FILE - Secretary of State Kris Kobach spoke to the media during a news conference at the Topeka Capitol Plaza hotel in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican Kris Kobach has won the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach revived his political career Tuesday by defeating Democrat Chris Mann. Kobach was coming off losses in the Kansas governor’s race in 2018 and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020 that Republicans chalked up to lackluster campaigns and views that turned off independent and moderate GOP voters. Many Republicans said they saw a Kobach this year who ran a better campaign and stayed more on message. Mann is a former police officer and local prosecutor making his first run for elected office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows a man accused of stealing a car with children inside from a S....
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Fire to at least two vehicles, including a semi, shut down a stretch of traffic on westbound...
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Nickerson High School basketball standout Ava Jones returned to the court more than four months...
Nickerson star Ava Jones returns to court

Latest News

Missouri voters on Tuesday night passed a measure allowing recreational marijuana.
Missouri recreational marijuana passes 53 to 47 percent
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Two races remain neck and neck day after elections
Republican Kris Kobach faces Chris Mann in Kansas' general election for attorney general.
Kansas Attorney General’s race ‘still too close to call’
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
With all precincts reporting, Laura Kelly re-elected governor of Kansas