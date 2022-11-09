Kansas Attorney General’s race ‘still too close to call’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the race for Kansas Attorney General remains close, Republican Kris Kobach took the stage around midnight on Wednesday to celebrate his lead over Democrat Chris Mann.

“We’re very confident that we have this victory tonight,” Kobach told supporters.

Kobach leads the way by nearly 14,000 votes, 51% to 49%, with results still coming in from about a dozen counties across the state.

Ahead of the August primary from which he emerged from a pool of three GOP candidates, Kobach said his experience bringing lawsuits against both the Biden and Obama administrations makes him a top choice to do the same as attorney general.

Not yet conceding, Mann issued a statement saying the race was “still too close to call.”

“I am deeply humbled by your support and hard work. I could not be more proud of the campaign we ran this year. I’ve never been a candidate before, I’ve always been a law enforcement guy first. And this year has been memorable in so many ways.

Looking ahead, this will be a late night and a long few days. Votes will continue to be counted until Friday. That is the law. We’ll continue to watch closely as votes come in and are counted in counties across the state. We’ll make sure every vote is counted. And we will make sure Kris Kobach follows the rules.

Again, thank you for everything you’ve done to support me. We will keep fighting for you.

Earlier in the evening, Kobach said he believed he had a good chance of winning having done well in Sedgwick County.

“Looking really closely at Sedgwick County right now,” Kobach told Flippin. “Sedgwick, with about two-thirds of the vote reported, I’ve got a very slight lead, but I consider Sedgwick a good barometer. If you win Sedgwick County, whether your Republican or Democrat, you have a very good chance of winning the state.”

Kobach won the attorney general’s race in Sedgwick County by 3,221 votes.

