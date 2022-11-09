Kansas Attorney General’s race ‘still too close to call’

Kansas Attorney General
Kansas Attorney General(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the night waned on Tuesday, Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General, Chris Mann, recognized that his race against Republican opponent Kris Kobach may be too close to call. Although, by 11:45 p.m. Kobach led the way at 51% to 49%.

Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor, released the following statement:

It’s getting late and the Attorney General’s race is still too close to call. 

I am deeply humbled by your support and hard work. I could not be more proud of the campaign we ran this year. I’ve never been a candidate before, I’ve always been a law enforcement guy first. And this year has been memorable in so many ways.

Looking ahead, this will be a late night and a long few days. Votes will continue to be counted until Friday. That is the law. We’ll continue to watch closely as votes come in and are counted in counties across the state. We’ll make sure every vote is counted. And we will make sure Kris Kobach follows the rules. 

Again, thank you for everything you’ve done to support me. We will keep fighting for you.

12 News’ Alex Flippin talked to Kobach earlier in the evening who said he believed he had a good chance of winning having done well in Sedgwick County.

“Looking really closely at Sedgwick County right now,” Kobach told Flippin. “Sedgwick, with about two-thirds of the vote resported, I’ve got a very slight lead, but I consider Sedgwick a good barometer. If you win Sedgwick County, whether your Republican or Democrat, you have a very good chance of winning the state.”

Kobach won the attorney general’s race in Sedgwick County by 3,221.

