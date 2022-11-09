LIVE: Signing Day for Ava Jones

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s signing down for Nickerson High School’s Ava Jones. The Lady Panther will be signing her NLI with Iowa Women’s Basketball.

12 News will be in Nickerson to capture the moment. Jones said the university’s coaches have been “nothing short of amazing” to her and her family.

Jones tore all four major ligaments in both knees in a July crash while she was in Louisville for an AAU tournament. Since coming home, Jones has been working hard to regain her basketball skills in hopes of making it back on the court.

