Missouri recreational marijuana passes 53 to 47 percent

Missouri voters on Tuesday night passed a measure allowing recreational marijuana.
By Shain Bergan and Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri voters passed a state amendment allowing recreational marijuana on Election Night, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Over two million state residents voted on the measure, with 1,089,938 people voting in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana and 961,909 voting against.

The new amendment allows people to carry up to three ounces of marijuana on them, and it allows people with marijuana-related non-violent offenses to get those dropped. They can petition for release from prison, parole, or probation and have their records expunged.

Marijuana facilities cannot sell cannabis-infused products shaped or packaged as candy to entice children to buy them. You also can’t operate a vehicle under the influence of marijuana or any task that constitutes negligence or malpractice.

Here’s the money part: It imposes a 6 percent tax on the retail price, with local municipalities given the ability to tax an additional 3 percent. The state anticipates more than $40 million of revenue with those taxes every year.

