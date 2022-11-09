Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.

Additional damage is still being evaluated and tabulated, but the home is a total loss. Firefighters will remain on the scene until about 8:30 to make sure the hot spots are taken care of.

Recent rain helped the fire from spreading more quickly, as surrounding trees were damp.

