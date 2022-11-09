Newcomer, 2 incumbents win Sedgwick County Commission races

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A businessman from Maize will step in to serve north Sedgwick County residents in District 4 on the county commission. In January, Ryan Baty will take the seat currently occupied by Lacey Cruse, the incumbent he defeated Tuesday night.

Cruse is in the final months of her lone term on the commission. Elsewhere in Sedgwick County, voters selected incumbents Pete Meitzner in District 1 and Jim Howell in District 5 to continue with their leadership posts.

