Newcomer, 2 incumbents win Sedgwick County Commission races

Ryan Baty beats Lacey Cruse
Ryan Baty beats Lacey Cruse(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A businessman from Maize will step in to serve north Sedgwick County residents in District 4 on the county commission. In January, Ryan Baty will take the seat currently occupied by Lacey Cruse, the incumbent he defeated Tuesday night.

Cruse is in the final months of her lone term on the commission. Elsewhere in Sedgwick County, voters selected incumbents Pete Meitzner in District 1 and Jim Howell in District 5 to continue with their leadership posts.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows a man accused of stealing a car with children inside from a S....
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
Fire to at least two vehicles, including a semi, shut down a stretch of traffic on westbound...
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening
Crash at Broadway and English.
Two critically injured in crash in downtown Wichita
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Motorcycle Crash generic
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sharice Davids
Democrat Sharice Davids wins reelection to U.S. House
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
AP projects Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
"I voted" stickers
City of Sterling runs out of ballots on Election Day