Newton voters approve $8.4 million bond question

Newton water tower
Newton water tower(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in the Newton school district on Tuesday approved a bond issue of about $8.4 million to renovate the Santa Fe 5/6 Center and the neighboring historic gym facility, Lindley Hall.

The district reported that fifth-and-sixth-grade students at Santa Fe have been without a gym since June 2021 after high winds from a storm ripped bricks from Lindley Hall’s façade and revealed structural issues.

“That called into question some similar structural issues within Santa Fe proper, where classes are held for our school district’s 5th and 6th grade students,” Newton Public Schools explained.

The district said the USD 373 Board of Education looked into options to return students to the old gym following two bond failures in 2017 and 2019. With that, the district said the message from the community to school board members was to “take care of what you have.”

The district said what voters approved Tuesday is “an acute bond issue, meant solely to fix Lindley Hall and Santa Fe, including ADA upgrades, additional parking and a new flexible learning area on the old stage of Lindley Hall.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows a man accused of stealing a car with children inside from a S....
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
Fire to at least two vehicles, including a semi, shut down a stretch of traffic on westbound...
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening
Crash at Broadway and English.
Two critically injured in crash in downtown Wichita
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Motorcycle Crash generic
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

Latest News

Kansas Attorney General
Kansas Attorney General’s race ‘still too close to call’
Sharice Davids
Democrat Sharice Davids among 4 to win reelection to Kansas House
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections
Ryan Baty beats Lacey Cruse
Newcomer, 2 incumbents win Sedgwick County Commission races