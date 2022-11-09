Newton voters approve $8.4 million bond question

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in the Newton school district on Tuesday approved a bond issue of about $8.4 million to renovate the Santa Fe 5/6 Center and the neighboring historic gym facility, Lindley Hall.

The district reported that fifth-and-sixth-grade students at Santa Fe have been without a gym since June 2021 after high winds from a storm ripped bricks from Lindley Hall’s façade and revealed structural issues.

“That called into question some similar structural issues within Santa Fe proper, where classes are held for our school district’s 5th and 6th grade students,” Newton Public Schools explained.

The district said the USD 373 Board of Education looked into options to return students to the old gym following two bond failures in 2017 and 2019. With that, the district said the message from the community to school board members was to “take care of what you have.”

The district said what voters approved Tuesday is “an acute bond issue, meant solely to fix Lindley Hall and Santa Fe, including ADA upgrades, additional parking and a new flexible learning area on the old stage of Lindley Hall.”

